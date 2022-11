Not Available

Danya Belykh is the captain of the women's football team that is about to close. The lack of finances, the illness of the coach, the transfer of a part of the team’s players to other clubs, forces Dan to seek help from his childhood friends with whom they played football while still in school. Now, having gathered the “old team”, the girls must play 5 decisive games in order to fulfill their old dream and become champions - not only in football, but also in life.