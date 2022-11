Not Available

Witness the unrelenting power of punk pioneers Negative Approach in this collection of concert and rehearsal footage. The clips begin with the September 2006 Chicago show that reunited the band in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their label, Touch and Go Records. Other highlights include a December 2006 show from the Dome in London, Brooklyn's No Fun Fest in spring 2007 and a concert from St. Andrew's Hall in the band's native Detroit.