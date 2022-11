Not Available

Early 1980s hard-core punk gods Negative Approach tore up their home city of Detroit like a hurricane. This video retrospective features fast-and-furious concert footage and TV appearances from 1982 to 1983, including a spot from "Clubhouse Detroit." Also featured are live performances from "Why Be Something You're Not" and "The Graystone Detroit." A must-see for fans, this profile showcases how the band helped give hard-core punk its reputation.