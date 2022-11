Not Available

Negeri 5 Menara is a film by Kompas Gramedia production together Million Pictures, which is an adaptation of a novel by Ahmad Fuadi entitled Negeri 5 Menara . The scenario was written by Salman Aristo is also the author of the screenplay Ayat- Ayat Cinta , Laskar Pelangi , The Dancer . Directed by Affandi Abdul Rachman This movie was filmed in Pondok Modern Darussalam Gontor Ponorogo, East Java , West Sumatra , Bandung , to London . This movie was released on March 1, 2012 .