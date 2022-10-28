Negociador

Manu Aranguren is a Basque politician who acts as a mediator for the Spanish government in its negotiations with ETA. Far from being a solemn, calculated occasion, unexpected occurrences, slip-ups or misunderstandings soon kick in to influence the dialogue. And the personal relationship between negotiators will be key in solving the conflict.
|Josean Bengoetxea
|Jokin
|Carlos Areces
|Patxi
|Melina Matthews
|Sophie
|Jons Pappila
|Nicholas
|Santi Ugalde
|Guardaespaldas
|Gorka Aguinagalde
