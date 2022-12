Not Available

For the past 14 years, the Ilú Obá de Min - Educação Cultura e Arte Negra promotes parades on the streets of São Paulo with its afro feminine band that celebrates themed carnivals. There’s always an homage to a black woman, embracing our history, fight and productions. In 2019, we sang “Black Voices” and spread “Alakan Time” - word that means alliances in Yoruba.