Laura (Ira von Fuerstenberg) the wife of a international spie arrives in Berlin for a holiday. While her husband (Paul Hubschmidt) is away, she falls for a British photographer Roger (Gerald Blain). They share a cab -- and eventually each other -- in an adulterous affair at a posh hotel. The two soon jet off to Nice, but word of the affair has reached Laura's ruthless and now Laura-less husband. The spies -- who are now being blackmailed by Roger and figure he knows too much -- go after the couple.