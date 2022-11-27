Not Available

Jessica has little time to be a mother. It is on public transport - on the way between Nova Iguaçu and the South Zone of Rio - that she spends most of her time with her son Zeca. Young and black, Jéssica is always in a hurry: in addition to being a single mother, she is also a university student and intern at an advertising agency. Nothing comes easy for her. A former public school student, Zeca now has a scholarship to an elite school in Gávea, but he is no longer the happy, communicative child he once was.