Negus - Lee "Scratch" Perry

Not Available

The legendary Jamaican-born dub and regga master Rasta Lee "Scratch" Perry, the spiritual MC of the film, invokes Haile Selassie in a fiery re-enactment of an historical event from the Italian Fascist period when an effigy of the last Negus of Ethiopia, Haile Selassie I, was burned in the main square of the filmmaker’s hometown, Vernasca, a village located between Milano and Bologna. At the same time, Hailé Selassié I was becoming the Black Messiah for Rastafarianism, a movement born in Jamaica during the 30s and spread all over the planet, including Ethiopia, considered the Mother Land by Rasta followers.