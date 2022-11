Not Available

Based on the life of Jawaharlal Nehru (played by Pratap Sharma) -- who succeeded Mahatma Gandhi and became independent India's first prime minister -- this red-letter film takes an inside look at the man known as the Jewel of India. Directed by former politician Kumar Kiran, the movie intertwines historical information and human drama to examine the personal and professional life of one of India's master statesmen.