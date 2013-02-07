2013

Neighboring Sounds

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Crime

Release Date

February 7th, 2013

Studio

CinemaScópio

A palpable sense of unease hangs over a single city block in the coastal town of Recife, Brazil. Home to prosperous families and the servants who work for them, the area is ruled by an aging patriarch and his sons. When a private security firm is reluctantly brought in to protect the residents from a recent spate of petty crime, it unleashes the fears, anxieties and resentments of a divided society still haunted by its troubled past.

Cast

Irandhir SantosClodoaldo
Gustavo JahnJoão
Lula TerraAnco
Yuri HolandaDinho
Clébia SouzaLuciene
Nivaldo NascimentoFernando

