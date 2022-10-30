Neil Cowley Trio: Live At Montreux

Not Available

As a much in demand young pianist, Neil Cowley cut his teeth on albums by the likes of the Pasadenas, Brand New Heavies and Zero 7. More recently he played piano on both of Adele's bestselling albums "19" and "21". However, the project closest to his heart is the Neil Cowley Trio. In 2013 the Neil Cowley Trio was the winner of the UK Jazz Artist of the Year. The Trio are virtuoso musicians and Neil Cowley is a consummate live performer with a distinctively English wit and the ability to create a marvelous rapport with his audience, as ably demonstrated in the concert captured here.