Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously

Neil Gaiman is one of the most beloved storytellers in the world today, a medium-jumping legend who opened a new era of comics with Sandman, scared a generation of young readers with Coraline and The Graveyard Book, and has thrilled his fans with years of live readings and signings. Recently, Neil embarked on his final signing tour, one last chance to talk to the fans who love his work and show his appreciation for their years of support. Now you're along for the ride! The film offers unprecedented access to Neil, chronicling his journey from myth-loving child to one of the most popular writers in the world. In addition to Neil, the film also features Amanda Palmer, George RR Martin, Grant Morrison, Bill Hader, Wil Wheaton, Michael Sheen, Karen Berger, and many more.