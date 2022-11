Not Available

This 2-DVD box documents the "work in progress" of recording Rush's "Test for Echo" album, as well as Neil himself, in the studio. Neil's special approach to drums is featured in songs from "Test", also a 4 camera shoot as Neil lays down the fiery creative drummikng for which he is known. Other topics include a discussion of Neil's DW drumset, his approach to odd times, playing with a vocalist & a "guided tour" of Neil's warmup routine; lots more.