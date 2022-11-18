Neil Peart: Fire On Ice, The Making Of "The Hockey Theme"

Not Available

Neil Peart gives a behind the scenes tour of the making of "The Hockey Theme". Canada's TSN (The Sports Network) decided to recreate the hockey theme; they wanted to use iconic Canadians to help in the revisal. The Hockey theme is recognized as Canada's second national anthem so when they decided to recreate it, they wanted to use the best, and the first person that came to mind was Rush drummer, Neil Peart. Neil also discusses a custom drum kit made by DW Drums with all of the different hockey team logos on it.