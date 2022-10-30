Neil Peart - Taking Center Stage: A Lifetime of Live Performance

Not Available

In Taking Center Stage: A Lifetime of Live Performance, Neil examines the details and challenges of performing in front of a live audience. Drawing from over 30 years of touring the world, Neil breaks down, demonstrates, and performs classic drum parts from songs spanning the entire Rush catalog, thereby giving the viewer the most in-depth insight into Neil s body of work ever documented. Filmed in various locations over the course of a year, Neil takes you on a behind-the- scenes look at Rush s 2010-11 Time Machine Tour. This includes rare and exclusive footage of Neil's personal pre-tour rehearsals and backstage events at a Rush concert (including a visit to the soundcheck, an unprecedented backstage interview, and Neil s warm-up routine). Neil then presents (in an interview setting with Hudson s Joe Bergamini) a detailed look at every single song in the Time Machine set list (which includes the entire Moving Pictures album).