Not Available

Music & Musicals, Rock & Roll Oldies, Rock & Pop - Performing for a packed house at Canada's Jubilee Hall, Neil Sedaka charms the sold-out crowd with delightful renditions of classics such as "Oh Carol," "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do" and "Laughter in the Rain." The set list also includes "Love Will Keep Us Together," "Solitaire," "Bad Blood," "The Immigrant," "That's When the Music Takes Me," "Standing on the Inside," "New York City Blues" and more.