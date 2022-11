Not Available

One of pop music's most successful singer-songwriters, Neil Sedaka wows a sold-out crowd at London's Royal Albert Hall, performing such classics as "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do" and "Calendar Girl." In a concert that reflects each phase of his storied career, Sedaka offers up best-loved songs and introduces new tunes, all delivered with characteristic warmth and humor. The set list includes "Laughter in the Rain," "Never Again" and many more.