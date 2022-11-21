Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Inside Greendale

Not Available

"Inside Greendale" highlights in-studio footage of Neil Young and Crazy Horse recording "Greendale," as well scenes from the "Greendale" film, brought together by the artist in an innovative mixed-media format. The result, which includes dazzling special effects, adds new depth to both the visual and audio components of Neil Young's epic tale of the Green family, a Northern California clan that includes Earl Green, a Vietnam vet who makes a deal with the Panama-hatted devil to sell his psychedelic paintings; his drug dealing cousin Jed, who kills a cop and goes to jail; and his daughter Sun, an eco-warrior who battles big oil in the Alaskan wilderness.