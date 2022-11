Not Available

The Godfather of Grunge is captured live on his TRANS tour on this release filmed in Berlin in October 1982. The gravel-voiced, messy rock legend is as impassioned as ever, banging out 11 hits, including the classics "Hey Hey, My My," "Like a Hurricane," "Cinnamon Girl," and "Needle and the Damage Done" as well as such new songs as "Transformer Man" and "Computer Age."