Neil Young - Le Noise

Not Available

"Le Noise Film" is a 38-minute black and white film of eight live-in-studio performances of the eight songs that appear on legendary rocker Neil Young's current album Le Noise. The performances, shot by filmmaker Adam CK Vollick, feature Young on acoustic and electric guitars at Daniel Lanois' home studio in Silverlake, CA, where Young and Lanois recorded Le Noise. The eight-song Le Noise, which is Young's most critically applauded album in years, is a collaboration between the influential rock icon and musician, songwriter, and multiple Grammy Award-winning producer Lanois, known for his work with U2, Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel, Brian Eno, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, The Neville Brothers and many others.