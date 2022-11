Not Available

Unplugged is a 1993 live album by Neil Young. It contains a previously unreleased song "Stringman", that dates from 1976. The taping of the show was also released on VHS. The recording of this installment of the MTV series "Unplugged" was rife with tension, as Young was not happy with the performances of almost everyone in the band. In fact, the released version is actually the second attempt made at recording a set suitable for airing and release.