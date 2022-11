Not Available

Relive the emergence of one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in rock history with this beautifully remastered release of the legendary Neil Young's 1968 performance at Canterbury House in Ann Arbor, Mich. Recorded days before the release of Young's solo debut, this concert features a set list comprised of many of the Hall of Famer's rarer gems, including "The Last Trip to Tulsa," "If I Could Have Her Tonight" and "Mr. Soul."