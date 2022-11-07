Not Available

Neil Young Under Review 1976 - 2006 is a documentary film reviewing the music and career of one of the finest songwriter and most significant artists of the rock age - during the second half of his career. It includes live and studio recordings of Neil Young classics reappraised by a panel of contributors, and obscure footage, rare interviews and seldom seen photographs of and with Neil. It also includes review, comment, criticism and insight from; John Einarson, author of the highly acclaimed biography "Neil Young : Don't Be Denied"; respected American rock critic and ex-editor of Village Voice, Robert Christgau; British rock author and music journalist, Barney Hoskins; Uncut magazine's contributing editor, Nigel Williamson; ex-editor of BAM magazine and early champion of Neil Young, Dave Zimmer; CSNY biographer, Johnny Rogan; acclaimed music writer and historian, Clinton Heylin, and many others.