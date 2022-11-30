Neither Memory Nor Magic

Not Available

This film tells the riveting story of Miklos Radnoti, a Hungarian poet who perished in the Holocaust. Throughout his forced travels from the Bor copper mine in Serbia to a remote work camp and finally to a mass grave in a Hungarian village, Radnoti was determined to keep writing and to find a way to preserve his poems. The film is at once a love story, an examination of Radnoti’s patriotism, and a sobering view of the Hungarian holocaust. Radnoti’s startlingly original poems are read in translation and, most movingly, in Hungarian.