The depiction of a deprived person is the Nekabbarer. He who lost his wealth in the wrong way, joined the liberation war of 1971, he lost his lover, lost a leg in the war. After the war crippled the rest of the life has to be spent. He had to stay in the madhouse. Nekabbarer went out of the garrison to starve, got the deprivation of society and the lance. Nekabbarer faced death, for ending their deprivation.