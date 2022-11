Not Available

Country chanteuse Neko Case shows off her powerful pipes and topnotch songwriting skills in this intimate concert recorded in August 2003 for the PBS staple "Austin City Limits." The first-rate show features her distinctive fusion of country, gospel and punk sounds. In addition to her original tunes, Case performs several covers, including Bob Dylan's "Buckets of Rain" and Hank Williams' "Alone and Forsaken."