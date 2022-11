Not Available

When the news broke that the original line-up of Nektar would be performing at the Patriot Theatre in New Jersey for Nearfest 2002, tickets for the event sold out in just 45 minutes! This is the stunning film of that magical evening when Nektar were joined on stage by keyboard wizard Larry Fast for a set featuring classic Nektar, including material from landmark albums like "A Tab in the Ocean," "Remember the Future," "Recycled" and "Down to Earth."