Nekuda Psik

Not Available

Israeli journalist Shlomo Slutzky returns home to Argentina to cover the trial of General Menendez, charged with mass murders during the 1970's dictatorship. The professional reporting assignment for Israeli television soon leads Shlomo on a personal journey through Argentina, Spain and Israel, re-tracing the footsteps of his old friends from the Jewish movement. Friends who in 1976 chose to join the guerrilla forces while Shlomo chose to immigrate to Israel. Many of these friends were imprisoned, tortured and killed, Shlomo survived.