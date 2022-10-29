Nel Silenzio

Not Available

A serious accident hits a family: the eldest son gets locked into a vegetative state for years. Mauro, the youngest son, is a reserved boy. He refuses the condition of his brother, who always represented an important reference for him. The relationship with his parents is troubled, and the difficulty in communicating separates them further and further apart. Mauro, exhausted, secretly decides to embark on a journey with his brother. A journey that will take them back to the places of their memory, a last desperate attempt to find each other.