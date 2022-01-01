Nelly Furtado - Loose the Concert

Not Available

Loose: The Concert is the first live DVD from the Canadian pop singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado. It is a recording of Nelly Furtado's live performance at the Air Canada Centre, in Toronto, Canada, on April 4, 2007.The set includes all Furtado's hit singles and live versions from her third studio album Loose starting with her first single "Promiscuous" to "Do It", and almost everything in between, combined with her singles from her previous studio albums Whoa, Nelly! and Folklore such as "I'm like a Bird", "Turn Off the Light", "Força" and "Powerless (Say What You Want)". The DVD is also known as Loose Live.