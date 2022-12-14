Nelly Furtado - The Videos

Not Available

DVD EXCLUSIVO DE NELLY FURTADO SON 22 VIDEOS CALIDAD DVD Track List: 01. Promiscuous (feat.Timabaland) 02. Explode 03. Breath (feat.Swollen Members) 04. Maneater 05. All Good Things (Come To An End) 06. Turn Off The Light 07. In God's Hands esp 08. Say It Right (feat.Timbaland) 09. Give It To Me 10. On The Radio (Remember The Days) 11. Try 12. Broken Strings (feat.James Morrison) 13. Forca 14. Powerless (Say What You Want) 15. Ching Ching 16. No Hay Igual (feat.Residente Calle 13) 17. I'm Like A Bird 18. Do It 19. Fotografia (feat.Juanes) REMIXES 20. Say It Right (feat.Timbaland) (Rockamerica Remix) 21. Maneater (Rockamerica Remix) 22. All Good Things (Come To An End) (Dave Aude Club Mix) 23. Say It Right (feat.Timbaland) (Peter Rauhofer Remix Part 1) 24. Dance Megamix (DJ Miriam) 25. Turn Off The Light (Remix) 26. Promiscuous (feat.Timbaland) (mi3 Ralphi's Dirty Video Mix)