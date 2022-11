Not Available

Nelson Mandela is a hero for freedom and equality. He spent all his life fighting for justice and equal opportunities for all. At the time of his departure, Madiba left a legacy for the future generations to follow and to keep. We invite you to take a closer look at Madiba's outstanding life and achievements as we remember the icon and the man. With interviews with world leaders and celebrities including Quincy Jones, Dalai Lama and Zindzi Mandela herself.