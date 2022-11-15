Nelson Mandela: Resistance

Not Available

History never forgets its heroes, its legends and its victims. During the 20th century there is only one name that stood out and was shouted around the globe, his struggle for fairness and equality spread across the planet and left no one indifferent. Nelson Mandela is a symbol for peace and a synonym for liberty. Explore the life and legacy of a man who alone changed history. With interviews with close relatives and historical archives, this documentary will send you back in time to understand Nelson Mandela and to discover what changed in South Africa.