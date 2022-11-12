Not Available

Jonas (Dainius Kazlauskas) pretends to be blind and enters a TV dance contest, where he meets his attractive dance partner Saule (Paulina Taujanskaite). Soon they become the show's most popular contestants. While the whole nation thinks that Jonas is blind, Vytas (Darius Bagdziunas), an old acquaintance of Jonas, is released from prison. As reminders of the past keep creeping up on them, Vytas is suppressing contradictory feelings - to seek revenge or forgiveness in such a manipulative world - for sins that were and for sins to be made.