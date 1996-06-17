1996

Nemesis 3: Time Lapse

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 17th, 1996

Studio

Imperial Entertainment

Using footage left over from Nemesis 2 and a very thin story line sees Alex again fighting the cyborg mercenaries in 1998 East Africa. This time, Alex finds that she has 20 half sisters who are waiting for her to return to 2077. Central Command wants Alex captured alive and scanned to see if her DNA is a strong and more powerful strain than the normal. But Alex may be too tough for Farnsworth to capture.

Cast

Tim ThomersonFarnsworth 2
Norbert WeisserEdson
Xavier DeclieJohnny
Sharon BruneauLock

View Full Cast >

Images