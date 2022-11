Not Available

This film illustrates sorrow, hope, and human dignity through the life of a family. A girl was raped at 15, and then she was pregnant, giving birth to a daughter. 17 years later mother, daughter, and grandfather live a meager life together from their van. The mother and daughter are in search for the rapist, while the daughter cares for her grandfather who is unable to use his legs. One day, they finally find the rapist, but he is in bedridden with terminal cancer..