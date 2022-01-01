Not Available

A double DVD called Nena feat. Nena Live was released in 2003. It contained Nena's twentieth anniversary show recorded on 11 October 2002 at Frankfurt am Main. The show ran for nearly three hours, during which Nena invited many friends and fellow musicians to sing along with her: Joachim Witt, Udo Lindenberg, Kim Wilde, Westbam, Markus, Hartmut Engler, Rosenstolz, Mike Tait, Howard Jones, and TokTok, as well as the surviving members of Nena band: Rolf Brendel, Uwe Fahrenkrog-Petersen and Jürgen Dehmel. The second DVD contains footage of Nena and her band on tour, interviews, and three music videos: "99 Luftballons" (2002 Version), "Wunder gescheh'n" (Red Nose Version), and "Leuchtturm" (2002 Version).