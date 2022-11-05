Not Available

The end of the 1920s. Polish Diet a bill discusses the War Ministry to increase the production of weapons and oil for the needs of the army. Occur violent clashes between right-wing forces and the Communist faction, opposed the war with the USSR. The leader of the Social Democrats Staszewski asks to project that a heavy burden will fall on the budget for improvements to the commission. At this time, in oilfield Bohuslav strike, caused by hard labor working conditions, starvation wages and anti-Soviet policy of the government.