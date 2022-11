Not Available

A mysterious grandmother appears and soon becomes the talk of the town. Known as 'Nenek Gayung' because she always carries a water dipper (gayung) and a pandan mat, which she uses to bathe her sacrifices. Many believe that if you encounter 'Nenek Gayung', you must not look or talk to her as it is rumoured that many have met their deaths after doing so. Who is actually this 'Nenek Gayung'? What does she want? And how can you save yourself from her clutches?