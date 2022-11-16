Nenek Siam

Not Available

Tika (Kirana Larasati), Kikan (Tiara Westlake), and Poppy (Selena Alessandra) were on a vacation trip out of town when they got lost and the car broke down. Trapped in an area they don't know, coupled with a lost cellphone signal makes them desperate. They finally decided to look for help to an old house not far from where they broke down. There they were greeted by Mrs. Mira (Erlin Sarintan) a mysterious middle-aged woman. Mrs. Mira allowed them to stay at the house while trying to find help in a nearby town tomorrow morning.