Not Available

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language comedy drama film written and directed by Karthik Venugopalan on his directorial debut. The film stars Rio Raj in his lead acting debut and Shirin Kanchwala in the lead roles while RJ Vigneshkanth, Nanjil Sampath and Radha Ravi play supportive roles.