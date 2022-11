Not Available

Nenjinile starring by vijay and isha koppikar. Karna (Vijay) is a member of a poor village family who goes to the big city to earn money.he is swindled there and all his money is conned out of him. While he is broke, meanwhile, Nisha (Isha Koppikar) falls completely in love with him. Karna, needing some money to send back to his family, becomes a rowdy and starts beating people up.