Three shorts directed by the same names that brought you Metropolis, Ninja Scroll, and Akira. It begins with “Labyrinth Labyrintos”, a story of a maze in a child's mind, directed by Rintaro. Next Yoshiaki Kawajiri gives us “The Running Man”. This is a futuristic formula one race is set on a deadly track. Lastly Katsuhiro Ôtomo describes a struggle to shut down an entirely automated facility in “Construction Cancellation Order“.
|Hideko Yoshida
|Shôjo Sachi (segment "Labyrinth*labyrinthos")
|Masane Tsukayama
|Bob Stone (segment "Hashiru otoko")
|Iemasa Kayumi
|Buchô (segment "Kôji chûshi meirei")
|Hiroshi Ôtake
|Robot 444 no 1-gô (segment "Kôji chûshi meirei")
|Banjō Ginga
|Zach Hugh (segment "Hashiru otoko")
|Kazumi Tanaka
|(segment "Kôji chûshi meirei")
