1992

Neo Tokyo

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 1992

Studio

Kadokawa Haruki Corporation

Three shorts directed by the same names that brought you Metropolis, Ninja Scroll, and Akira. It begins with “Labyrinth Labyrintos”, a story of a maze in a child's mind, directed by Rintaro. Next Yoshiaki Kawajiri gives us “The Running Man”. This is a futuristic formula one race is set on a deadly track. Lastly Katsuhiro Ôtomo describes a struggle to shut down an entirely automated facility in “Construction Cancellation Order“.

Cast

Hideko YoshidaShôjo Sachi (segment "Labyrinth*labyrinthos")
Masane TsukayamaBob Stone (segment "Hashiru otoko")
Iemasa KayumiBuchô (segment "Kôji chûshi meirei")
Hiroshi ÔtakeRobot 444 no 1-gô (segment "Kôji chûshi meirei")
Banjō GingaZach Hugh (segment "Hashiru otoko")
Kazumi Tanaka(segment "Kôji chûshi meirei")

