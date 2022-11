Not Available

The first Neo Vault DVD which features one of the best street vault competitions ever documented. Scott Slover (18'10"PR) and Lawrence Johnson (19'7"PR) battle it out in the streets of Clovis with a winning height of 18'8"! Also featured: Toby Stevenson, John Besmer, Brad Walker, Tim Mack, Stacy Dragila, Jeff Hartwig and much more!