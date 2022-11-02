Neo Vault 3 - The Reckoning

Not Available

This 2 Disc set is packed with pole vault footage that will inspire, inform and entertain. See Scott Roth as a high school athlete light it up at the Clovis Street vault. Get insight into what perseverance, tenacity and determination can get you (like a 5.75m PR) with Justin Norberg's autobiographical mini documentary section. And be entertained by UCLA coach Anthony Curran taking us down Hollywood pole vault memory lane as he gives commentary on what its like to pole vault in TV and the movies.