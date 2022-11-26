Not Available

"Neochronophobiq" is centred around various sculptural elements in different spaces including natural and man-made interiors, reminiscent of isolation chamber-experiments – landscapes of Anatolian Neolithic ruins, ritual sites such as Göbeklitepe, volcanic land formations and stone quarries. These objects are moved by a human ﬁgure that simultaneously collects and observes them, played by actor Tómas Lemarquis. The main characters of "Neochronophobiq" – which are of unknown functions, at once archaeological, organic, and futuristic – are the forms on the middle screen, linking the exteriors and interiors. The sculptures have undecipherable meanings and embody contradictions between scientiﬁc and magical interpretations. They perpetually spin like asteroids in space to be observed from all angles in all possible dimensions. The sites in this work shift possible relationships to geographic/geological time with traces of architecture and unidentiﬁable topographies and materialities.