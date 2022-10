Not Available

Explode into an epic adventure! You control the futuristic bounty hunters Neon and Rad as they escort a dangerous criminal across the frozen wastes of a post apocalyptic earth! Battle Snow Worms, Jelly Jumpers, the sinister Hive, and the nefarious Silas in glorious 16 bit graphics! Shootouts! Fist fights! Explosions! Giant Monsters! Can you complete your mission, beat the boss, and collect your bounty? Or will you end up a greasy stain on the snow?