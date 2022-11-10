Not Available

Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion

  • Drama
  • Science Fiction
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

GAINAX

NERV faces a brutal attack from SEELE, but with Asuka in a coma, and Shinji in a nervous breakdown, things soon turn into the surreal. This movie provides a concurrent ending to the final two episodes of the show "Neon Genesis Evangelion".

Cast

Megumi HayashibaraRei Ayanami / Yui Ikari (voice)
Kotono MitsuishiMisato Katsuragi (voice)
Yūko MiyamuraAsuka Langley Souryuu (voice)
Fumihiko TachikiGendou Ikari (voice)
Miki NagasawaMaya Ibuki (voice)
Takehito KoyasuShigeru Aoba (voice)

