Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion

NERV faces a brutal attack from SEELE, but with Asuka in a coma, and Shinji in a nervous breakdown, things soon turn into the surreal. This movie provides a concurrent ending to the final two episodes of the show "Neon Genesis Evangelion".
|Megumi Hayashibara
|Rei Ayanami / Yui Ikari (voice)
|Kotono Mitsuishi
|Misato Katsuragi (voice)
|Yūko Miyamura
|Asuka Langley Souryuu (voice)
|Fumihiko Tachiki
|Gendou Ikari (voice)
|Miki Nagasawa
|Maya Ibuki (voice)
|Takehito Koyasu
|Shigeru Aoba (voice)
