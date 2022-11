Not Available

Taking us on a journey into the minds and souls of three people, the film is a kaleidoscopic exploration of sexuality, desire and disability. Feature debut by Laurits Flensted-Jensen. The director, who graduated as a documentary director from the National Film School of Denmark in 2013, has directed the shorts 'Snow' (graduation film) and 'Melon Rainbow' (2015), the latter selected for SXSW in Austin. Both 'Snow' and 'Melon Rainbow' were selected for Rotterdam.